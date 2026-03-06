Huskies Drop Game One 3-4 in NCHC Quarterfinals

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerpxp / Duluth, Minn

-The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team lost to the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs 3-4 in overtime on Friday night. Nolan Roed and Gavyn Thoreson each had two points in the game and UMD’s Zam Plante scored two goals.

The Huskies had a fast start and got several great offensive chances early on. Nolan Roed found Austin Burnevik who scored the first goal of the night, putting the puck in the top right corner of the net. As the first period ended, UMD’s Max Kleber held SCSU’s Adam Ingram resulting in a penalty on Kleber.

St. Cloud State started the second period with a powerplay and a 1-0 lead. UMD killed off the penalty and the Huskies then killed off one of their own. Gavyn Thoreson then netted the second goal of the game, unassisted, giving SCSU a 2-0 lead. At the 16:02 mark of the third period, Kyle Gaffney found the back of the net and the second period ended with SCSU on top. 2-1.

The Bulldogs increased their attack in the third period. After a UMD goal was waived off due to goaltender interference, Adam Kleber tied the game up with a slapshot. Just under two minutes later, Gavyn Thoreson passed to Nolan Roed who scored to give the Huskies a 3-2 lead. With 1:14 to go in the third period, the Bulldogs pulled their goaltender to gain a six on five advantage. Zam plant, who was the extra attacker, scored to push the game to overtime tied 4-4.

The Bulldogs continued their attack in overtime and were awarded a powerplay after a Tyson Gross hold. 3:30 into the overtime period, Zam Plante scored the game winning goal to defeat the Huskies 4-3.

Brett Larson Quote: “I thought both teams played well tonight.” “A couple of chances didn’t go our way and that hurt us.”

The Huskies will take on the Bulldogs again tomorrow night at 6:00. You can hear that game live on KVSC with Carl Goenner and Brian Moos on the call.

Photo credit: Bill Prout