Husky Sports Wrap, 3/2-3/8

Scores

MBB | St. Cloud State 78, Sioux Falls 66

WTENNIS | St. Cloud State 7, Seton Hill 0

MBB | St. Cloud State 87, Minnesota State 82

SB | St. Cloud State 4, Tiffin 0

SB | St. Cloud State 9, Cedarville 1 (5 inn.)

MBB | St. Cloud State 66, Sioux Falls 78

SB | St. Cloud State 5, Roosevelt 0

WTENNIS | St. Cloud State 3, Gustavus Adolphus 4

SB | St. Cloud State 1, Gannon 0

BB | St. Cloud State 5, Davis & Elkins 11

BB | St. Cloud State 9, Saginaw Valley State 3

BB | St. Cloud State 2, Barry 7

SB | St. Cloud State 3, Holy Family 2

WTENNIS | St. Cloud State 4, Cedarville 3

SB | St. Cloud State 3, Charleston (WV) 4

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 4 OT

SB | St. Cloud State 3, Saginaw Valley State 2

SB | St. Cloud State 9, Salem 1 (5 inn.)

BB | St. Cloud State 0, Ashland 4

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 1, Minnesota Duluth 2 OT

News

Baseball

St. Cloud State baseball wrapped up a tough week in Florida, dropping three straight at the RussMatt Invitational. The Huskies fell 7–2 to Barry on Thursday after the Buccaneers struck for four runs in the first inning. Senior Kahler Key settled in with six strong frames and six strikeouts, but SCSU’s late two‑run rally wasn’t enough.

On Saturday, the Huskies were shut out for the first time this season, losing 4–0 to Ashland. Sophomore AJ Price punched out a career‑high eight over five innings, but SCSU managed just one hit in the game.

Sunday brought the closest contest of the weekend — a 5–3 loss to California (PA). St. Cloud State briefly took a 3–2 lead in the seventh behind a two‑run double from Eric Bello and a bunt single from Hayden Konkol, but the Vulcans answered with three in the bottom half to reclaim control.

Men’s Hockey

On Friday, SCSU fell 4–3 in overtime after leading twice. Austin Burnevik and Gavyn Thoreson scored early to build a 2–0 lead, and Nolan Roed put the Huskies ahead again in the third. But UMD forced OT with a late six‑on‑five goal, and Zam Plante won it on a power play in the extra frame.

Saturday brought another tight battle, but the Huskies came up short again, closing out the series — and their season — with a loss in Duluth.

Head coach Brett Larson said the group competed hard both nights, but a few key moments went the Bulldogs’ way.

Looking Forward

3/10 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Wayne State (MI) (Winter Haven, Fla., 12:00 p.m. CT)

3/11 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Crookston (Winter Haven, Fla., 10:00 a.m. CT)

3/12 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Grand Valley State (Winter Haven, Fla., 2:30 p.m. CT)

3/14 | WTENNIS – St. Cloud State at St. Catherine (St. Paul, Minn., 12:00 p.m.)

3/15 | WTENNIS – St. Cloud State vs. St. Thomas (St. Joseph, Minn., 11:00 a.m.)

3/15 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Concordia–St. Paul (Husky Dome, 12:00 p.m.)

3/15 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. SMSU (Husky Dome, 2:00 p.m.)

3/16 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Sioux Falls (Husky Dome, Time TBA)