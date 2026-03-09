Late Comeback Not Enough as Huskies Fall To Vulcans 5-3

By Noah Grant / Sports Reporter / Winter Haven, FLA

-St. Cloud State baseball dropped their third straight game on Sunday, falling to California (PA) 5-3 in Winter Haven, Florida. The Huskies put together a late rally to grab the lead in the top of the seventh, butwere unable to hold on in the first matchup all-time against the Vulcans.

It would take just one pitch in the bottom of the first for California to score the first run of the game on a leadoff solo home run from Chad Helwich to left center field.

The Vulcans would double that lead in the second, as a two out RBI single from Connor Evans to center field made it 2-0 California. The Huskies had traffic on the bases in the sixth, but it took until the seventh for SCSU to break through. After senior Wyatt Tweet led off with a single, junior Wilmis Castro lifted a fly ball down the right field line that fell for a double. With two runners in scoring position, redshirt senior Eric Bello smashed one down the left field line for a double, tying the game. Bello would move to third on a flyout and came home to score on a beautiful bunt single from redshirt junior Hayden Konkol.

SCSU led 3-2, but that lead wouldn’t last long as California responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. After a single and walk opened the inning, a passed ball moved runners to second and third. Colin Patterson drove a ground ball through the right side to drive in a pair. Patterson would later score on a sacrifice bunt from Charlie Nigut to make it 5-3 Vulcans.

California had a chance for more in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with no outs but freshman Brayden Simones came on in relief and escaped the jam. The Huskies had no answer in the ninth, despite bringing the tying run to the plate after a one out walk.

The Huskies will be off on Monday before they return to play at the RussMatt Invitational on Tuesday against Wayne State (MI) at 1 p.m. EST/ 12 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the KVSC Sports Stream with Noah Grant on the call.

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics.