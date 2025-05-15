Great River Regional Library Summer Reading Challenge

By Delaney Lund / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Great River Regional Library is kicking off summer with a reading challenge.

The annual Summer Reading Challenge begins Monday, June 9th, 2025, and will run through Saturday, August 9th, 2025.

This year’s theme is “Level Up at Your Library,” which encourages kids to play, think in new ways, and foster friendships.

Kids ages 0-18 are invited to participate in the challenge, with the opportunity to win prizes once completed.

The Library encourages children and teens to participate in the summer reading challenge to help keep their academic skills strong during the summer break.

To participate in this challenge, register at griver.beanstack.org or by visiting your local library.