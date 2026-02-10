Gross and Berzins Both Bring Home NCHC Weekly Awards

St. Cloud State hockey earned two NCHC weekly honors after sweeping Arizona State on the road.

Junior captain Tyson Gross was named Forward of the Week after scoring four goals and adding an assist in the two wins. Gross scored twice in each game, including the game-winning goal both nights, and recorded a short-handed goal in both contests. He was named First Star of the Game in each victory.

Sophomore goaltender Patriks Berzins earned Goaltender of the Week honors after stopping 73 of 77 shots over the weekend. Berzins made 33 saves on Friday and a career-high 40 on Saturday, finishing the series with a .948 save percentage.

The Huskies’ will be back on this ice for their final home series this weekend, with the broadcast moving to 97.5 RadioX.