Please join Gypsy on Friday, July 1st as he takes control of the airwaves from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM to celebrate his 20th Year here at 88.1 FM Your Sound Alternative!

Gyspy will be playing many of his personal favorites, and some of the songs will dedicate to a few of the fine folks here at the basement that bumps! Make sure to join Gypsy at 5:00 PM, on Friday, July 1st!