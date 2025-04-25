Win Tickets to See Battle of the Bands with Special Guest Slip Twister

There’s an incredible Battle of the Bands coming to downtown St. Cloud, and KVSC is lucky enough to help you see it for free.

In addition to the six high school bands who will face off for rock ‘n’ roll supremacy on the stage of the Paramount Center for the arts, the program is capped off by a rare appearance from local legends Slip Twister!

The Interact and Rotary Club of St. Cloud are teaming up to present the event, which is a fundraiser for our friends at Project 37. Proceeds will help Project 37 in their ongoing efforts to open a performance venue and coffee house in the space formerly occupied by Oblivion Coffee Bar.

If you don’t win, we definitely encourage you to buy tickets for this incredible show. It’s for a good cause!