Win Tickets to the 2026 Winnipeg Folk Festival

There are few events that KVSC loves more than the Winnipeg Folk Festival. This summer, we’re giving away free tickets to the event!

The 2026 Winnipeg Folk Festival takes place from July 9-12. This year’s festival has an amazing lineup of performers, including Father John Misty, Lucy Dacus, Sylvan Esso, Of Monsters and Men, Angine de Poitrine, Kathleen Edwards, Billy Bragg, and more.

We’re giving away passes that are good for all four days of the festival and provide entry to the Festival Site and the tenting area of the Festival Campground. Each winner will receive two passes.

To enter our drawing for the Winnipeg Folk Festival passes, fill out the form below. We’ll accept entries through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24. We’ll draw the winners the next day and notify them through email.

Good luck!