KVSC Debuts New Program Schedule on September 29

Changes are coming to Your Sound Alternative. A new KVSC programming schedule debuts on Monday, September 29.

For nearly sixty years, KVSC has been dedicated to bringing locally produced, eclectic, and quality programming to your airwaves. As radio has changed, so have we. This has never been the result of necessity but, instead, a genuine desire to represent the communities we are part of, whether those be SCSU, St. Cloud, or Central Minnesota. As we develop, we encourage those conversations to continue.

Recent public media cuts have redefined the needs for community-based radio. The rescission of funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting earlier this year has put many radio stations in jeopardy of going silent. While KVSC hasn’t depended on CPB grants in years, many of the producers of our weekly syndicated shows we carry do.

After WPR announced earlier this year that they would be ending four of their syndicated programs (including To the Best of Our Knowledge, a longstanding part of the KVSC schedule), we started reevaluating how those shows serve our mission. While we love these programs and encourage you to continue supporting them by listening to the stations they continue to air on, they deprive local music lovers, news journalists, and sportscasters unique opportunities to speak directly to and for our Central Minnesota community, which has always been our primary mission. That is why KVSC stands for The Voice of St. Cloud.

So, sadly, we are letting go of a number of our syndicated programs. Public broadcasting cuts didn’t force our hand to make this decision — we could have picked up other syndicated content to fill these slots if we wanted to — but we chose to instead invest in home-produced programming because we believe radio is best when it is local in every sense of the term.

In the months and countless conversations since, we have a schedule that our staff and crew of volunteers see as the start of an exciting new chapter for KVSC. The changes include, amongst other things, expanding alternative programming into weekends, lengthening weekend shows, rebranding certain programs, increasing in-house news-feature productions, and creating new specialty programming.

We get it. That’s a lot to chew on. So, for your viewing convenience, make sure to refer to our 2025 Fall Program Lineup and Reference Guide to see exactly what is changing. You can download the guide at this link.

We will also be making numerous posts over the next week telling you in more detail about some of our new and evolving programs. And, to those who wish to catch some of your favorite weekend programming on KVSC one last time, make sure to tune in this weekend for a fond farewell.

Our main commitment remains to you, the listener. If you have questions, concerns, or want to share thoughts about our new schedule, don’t hesitate to reach out! We hope that you are anticipating these changes as much as we already do. Thank you for helping KVSC be Radio as Local as It Gets for nearly sixty years. We look forward to your continued listenership.

Support Public Media!