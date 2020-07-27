Halal Menu Introduced at St. Cloud Hospitals

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Starting this month the St. Cloud Hospital will add several Halal options to their menu. This includes food prepared and processed according to Muslim culture and traditions.

CentraCare Community Health Specialist Hani Jacobson, RN, PHN said that while in the hospital, most of the Muslim patients were having family bring food from home.

Jacobson adds that they concluded that families should not have to worry about what loved ones eat on top of their health. They want to make sure all of the patients have nutritional options that are consistent with their culture and religious needs.

Dishes like chicken schawarma and beef masala have been added to the menu. Most of the foods also contain healthy anti-inflammatory spices from the Mediterranean, Asian and Middle Eastern regions.