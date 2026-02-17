Holdingford Mill considered a total loss after large fire

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

HOLDINGFORD, Minn. — The Holdingford Mill is considered to be a total loss after a large fire erupted through the building.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, February 15, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received several calls of a fire at the animal feed mill, located at 130 Plymouth Street in Holdingford.

According to a media release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, callers reported seeing flames and hearing explosions from the building.

When Stearns County deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed there was a fire and it was spreading to other areas of the mill.

The Holdingford Fire Department responded and requested assistance from other local agencies. They were able to extinguish the fire, but the building is a total loss, with only the nearby grain bins still standing.

No one was at the mill when the fire started. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.