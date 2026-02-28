Huskies Advance to NSIC Semi-Final

By Joey Hudson / Sports Reporter / @Joey4udsonST. CLOUD, Minn – St. Cloud State men’s basketball earned a 78 to 66 win over the University of Sioux Falls in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.The Huskies set the tone early and maintained control throughout the night, using strong play in the paint and solid defense to keep the Cougars from gaining momentum. St. Cloud State built separation in the second half and did not allow Sioux Falls to get closer than single digits down the stretch.Luke Winkel led all scorers with 29 points, providing a consistent offensive spark. Wyatt Hawks added 20 points and made an impact defensively, while Nate Dahl finished with 10 points and helped manage the offense.Taylen Ashley paced Sioux Falls with 27 points in the loss.With the victory, the Huskies continue NSIC play, looking to build momentum as the regular season moves forward.