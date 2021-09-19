It was a back and forth battle of grit and physicality at Husky Stadium Friday afternoon as the Huskies would be tested against the University of Mary Marauders .

Huskies would maintain offensive possession throughout most of the first half on the pitch however it would prove to be a back and forth battle overall as for the Marauders, it was their defense that kept the Huskies effective passing and offensive opportunities at bay leading to 0-0 score going into the second half.

The offense wouldn’t take long to get started in the second half as the junior forward Jenna Dominguez puts the Huskies up 1-0 early, 45:17 right out of the gate in the 2nd half with a floater over the head of an outstretched Madisyn Waltman .

Marauders would bounce back ten minutes later with freshman Kendra Park, as she ties it 1-1 near the end of the 56th minute of play. That 1 goal lead wouldn’t last long as University of Mary waste little time in capitalizing on their lead just 1 minute and 17 seconds later with a battle-tested goal by senior forward Hannah Richter giving the Marauders a 2-1 lead at 57:17 of play.

Huskies would bounce back with the returning senior Nicole Friis tying it up just a few minutes later making it 2-2 at the 60 minute mark of play.

That score would stay put through regulation and both overtimes as the Huskies and Marauders battle it out to a draw after the 110 minutes of play concluded.

Huskies back at Husky Stadium on Sunday continuing NSIC play as they take on Minot State at noon. You can catch that game on http://975radiox.com/main/