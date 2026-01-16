Huskies Beat Up on Bulldogs

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director / @Joey4udson

ST. CLOUD, Minn – St. Cloud State dominated No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 6–0 Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies jumped ahead early with Jack Urness scoring at 6:13 of the first period and Austin Burnevik adding another at 13:08 to give SCSU a 2–0 lead after one. Grant Gross extended the lead to 3–0 in the second.

St. Cloud State broke the game open in the third, scoring three times in the final period, including a power play goal from Finn Loftus and an empty‑net tally by Gross, who finished with two goals and three points. Daimon Gardner added a late goal to cap the scoring.

Freshman goaltender Yan Shostak was outstanding in net, stopping 42 shots for the shutout and keeping a top‑ranked Bulldogs team off the board.

Photo by Kayden Kircher

@kircherphotography