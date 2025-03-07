Huskies Comeback and Beat Bulldogs 3-2

Heading into their final regular season series of the season, both the Bulldogs found themselves battling for seventh place in the NCHC, something which already guaranteed both teams will play on the road in the NCHC tournament. However, as a rivalry that has continued to grow over the past years, the Huskies and Bulldogs found themselves battling over something intangible: Pride.

That would be apparent as soon as the puck dropped, but for only one team. Through the first twenty minutes, the contest was dominated by the Bulldogs. They outshot the Huskies 10-2, held the advantage in the faceoff dot 2:1, and with a goal from Freshman Center Zam Plante, they led SCSU 1-0 heading into the first intermission. For a team needing six points to gain a higher seed in the NCHC tournament, it was a start to forget for Huskies.

Unfortunately for the St. Cloud faithful, their team would continue to sport the metaphorical flat tires out of the gate in the middle frame. That effort, or lack thereof, would net another goal for the Bulldogs via Baxter, Minnesota native Anthony Menghini to double the Duluth lead. As the final minutes of the second frame expired, it was Duluth gifting the Huskies a shred of momentum when Minnesota Wild draft pick Aaron Pionk essentially put the puck into the back of his net, resulting in a goal credited to Senior Winger Nick Portz, making the game 2-1. That score held heading into the final twenty minutes.

The final twenty would see the push and fight the Huskies have been looking for all season. Luckily for the Maroon and Gold, their Freshman goaltender Adam Gajan would stand on his head, keeping the one goal lead up until the final minute of play, only to see transfer defenseman Josh Zinger knot the game with 22.8 left to play. That would hold, which locked the Huskies into the 8th place slot, guaranteeing a trip to Kalamazoo, meaning it was literally. nothing but pride left to play for on the night.

And pride it was for the Huskies. After Verner Miettinen drew a slashing penalty with less than two minutes to go in the overtime period, Junior defensemen Cooper Wylie would win it for SCSU. It was the first win when trailing after two periods all season, and despite not getting the three points, the Huskies will head into Saturday’s contest with a chance to gain even more momentum.

On the gutsy win and finally being able to compete a comeback, Huskies Head Coach Brett Larson said it was a “testament to our leadership,” going as far to say that the team this year has had the best veteran presence he’s seen since becoming a head coach.

Up Next: The Huskies will play their regular season finale against the Bulldogs tomorrow night. Once again, Brian Moos and Alexander Fern will have your call from the Brooks Center, where if you’re looking to tune in you can find the games online at kvsc.org, or on the main airways 88.1 FM.