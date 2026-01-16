Huskies Comeback To Tie Bulldogs

Brian Moos / Sports Director

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday, St. Cloud State women’s hockey pulled off an impressive third period comeback to force a tie with Minn.-Duluth. SCSU would hold on through overtime to secure the 2-2 tie, but won the extra conference point in a shootout. The Huskies would give up a goal in the first and second periods, each to freshman Rae Mayer.

Even with the deficit, the game felt in reach for the Huskies it just took a while to show in the score. With less than five minutes remaining in regulation, freshman Sydney Lamb won a race for the puck in neutral and gave senior Avery Farrell a clear path to the net. Farrell made no mistake on the chance, bringing the Huskies within one. The game tying goal was much less direct. As the game approached three minutes remaining, graduate captain Grace Wolfe put a shot on net. Sophomore Marie Moran was getting in front of Duluth goalie Eve Gascon. The puck was blocked away from Moran, but Gascon and Moran glided outside the crease. The loose puck was found by freshman Maelie Pion with a wide-open net and she buried it. Ruled no-goal on the ice, SCSU challenged the call and got it overturned.

As the Huskies closed the third period out, they held onto the level score into overtime. Overtime was controlled by Duluth, helped by a roughing penalty called on sophomore Siiri Yrjola late in the extra frame. SCSU killed off the rest of OT down a player and forced a tie. The shootout for the extra WCHA point was won by SCSU through their captain Grace Wolfe, who scored the only goal of the shootout in round six. The Huskies moved to 7-14-2 on the season and while still in seventh place in the WCHA, grabbing two out of three points on Friday puts them a game behind fifth place and just two points behind St. Thomas in sixth.

After the game, Head Coach Mira Jalosuo put it simply, “It’s a huge two points for us and a big game tomorrow.”

SCSU women’s hockey will look to take the majority of points on the weekend tomorrow, as they take on the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. on the KVSC Sports Stream.

