Huskies Complete Sweep Of Lindenwood

Brian Moos / Sports Director

On Saturday, St. Cloud State women’s hockey never had a doubt they would finish their first weekend undefeated. Starting with a four goal first period, the Huskies cruised to a 5-0 win over the Lions, improving to 2-0-0 on the season. SCSU controlled the game the entire afternoon, outshooting Lindenwood 41-22. 10 different Huskies earned at least a point, including sophomore defender Siiri Yrjölä with a goal and two assists. She was named first star of the game.

Junior forward Sidney Jackel, playing against her former team, scored a goal and assisted on the final goal of the game to pick up two points. Her goal was assisted by freshman forward Julianne Labbé, who finished the day with two assists.

Graduate goalie Jojo Chobak, returning from a redshirt season, saved all 22 shots she faced, recording a shutout.

Freshman forward Maria Mikaelyan started the scoring just 2:38 into the game. She’s the only Husky to score multiple goals over the first two games. Siiri Yrjölä, Payton Holloway and Sidney Jackel put the Huskies up 4-0 within the first 11 minutes of the game. SCSU would keep pressing offensively, but didn’t score again until senior forward Svenja Voigt netted her first goal of the season in the third.

St. Cloud State will continue non-conference play against UConn next weekend. The Huskies will be playing on the road for the first time this season.