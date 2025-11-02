Huskies Crush Broncos as Reimann Scores 2.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerpxp / St. Cloud, Minn

-On Saturday, November 1 the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team downed the Western Michigan Broncos 5-1.

Jack Reimann and Gavyn Thorseon each scored their first goals of the season in the win.

Reimann finished with 2 goals in the game while Austin Burnevik extended his point streak to 10 games.

The majority of the first period was spent with 5 on 5 play, but when 2 Western Michigan players committed penalties, the Huskies had a 5 on 3 powerplay. Tyson Gross scored on the 2 man advantage to give SCSU a 1-0 lead. St. Cloud State then killed off a 5 minute major and took a 1-0 lead into the second period.

The Huskies added 2 more goals in the second period, Jack Reiman scored his first goal of the year and then Austin Burnevik netted one on the powerplay.

In the third period, Gavyn Thoreson scored his first goal of the season as well and Jack Reimann netted his second of the night to extend the lead to 5.

Western Michigan’s Samual Sjolund scored a goal in a comeback attempt at the 16:14 mark of the third period. The attempt was thwarted however, and The Huskies came away with a 5-1 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.