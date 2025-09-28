Huskies Defeated By Cardinals 0-3.

By Reece Powell / Assistant Sports Director / St. Cloud, Minn.

On Sunday, Sept 28. the St. Cloud State men’s soccer team took on the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals at 11 a.m.

After the end of the first period the game stood at a stalemate of 0-0. In the second half however it was a different story. Saginaw valley state broke through the huskies defense with a goal from Narcis Gavalda.

The Cardinals kept their momentum and scored two goals both by Liam Zimmerman which sealed the game. The Huskies fell to the Cardinals 0-3.

The St Cloud State men’s soccer team will take on UW-Parkside this Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics.