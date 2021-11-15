SCSU Huskies Dominate Harding in GAC Crossover

B: Josh Wheeler / @JoshWheeler23

It was as offensively dominant as it gets for this Huskies team as they wrap up the GAC/NSIC Crossover Challenge weekend with a 102-72 win over Harding University.

Huskies came into Halenbeck red hot after an impressive showing against Ouachita Baptist University Friday winning 84-71 in the first game of two at home for this GAC/NSIC tournament.

Huskies came out slow in the first half giving up a lot of offensive chances early to Harding as it seemed they were outmatched through the first five minutes. However, Huskies would go on several scoring runs throughout the first 20 minutes of play. Junior guard Anthony Roberts remained red-hot all weekend as he put up a dozen points in the first half putting the Huskies up 49-38 heading into the locker room. Second half seemed to show signs of life from the Bison as they came out refreshed and seemingly ready to go, however it was the offensively stronghold of the Huskies that remained a constant throughout as Harding could not keep up only drawing within eight points all 2nd half.

Leading the scoring for the Huskies was the 6’6″ sophomore Matthew Willert putting up 18 points in the game leading the Huskies to a 102-72 victory. One key to their strong second half was the ability to drop shots from the arc which have seemingly been the offensive weak spot for this team however, Saturday proved to be different as the Huskies went 10 for 15 from beyond the arc in the second half and would contribute to five separate Huskies to tally double digit points in the game.

Huskies will be back on the hardwood at Halenbeck Tuesday as they take on Clark University at 6:00 pm – you can catch that game over on 97.5 Radio X.