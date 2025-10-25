Huskies Down Seawolves 5-2.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_GoennerPXP / St. Cloud, Minn

-The St Cloud State men’s hockey defeated the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves 5-2 on Friday night. The Huskies went 2 for 4 on the powerplay and the offense shined, putting 36 shots on net in the game. Barrett Hall, Austin Burnevik, and Nolan Roed each had 2 points in the win while goaltender Yan Shostak finished with 19 saves.

Freshman Nolan Roed scored the first goal of the game just under 5 minutes into the game.

St. Cloud State soon went on a 5 on 3 powerplay, with just under 10 minutes left in the first period. 13 seconds into the 5 on 3 powerplay, senior Max Smolinski scored to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead.

Halfway through the second period, the Huskies found themselves on the power-play again.

This time, Austin Burnevik was the benefactor, netting the third goal of the game for SCSU.

Finn Loftus then scored his first goal as a husky, extending the lead to 4.

St Cloud State added 3 more goals in in the third period

Ben Anderson got the Seawolves on the board near the end of the second period to make the score 4-1 at the second intermission.

Alaska Anchorage scored once more in the third period, but it wasn’t enough.

The Huskies came away with a 5-2 win over the Seawolves.

St. Cloud State will play the Seawolves tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.