Huskies Down Wolves, Earn Third Win in a Row.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_goennerPXP / St. Cloud, Minn.

On Sunday, September 28, the St. Cloud State women’s soccer team won their third game in a row. The Huskies defeated the Northern State Wolves 1-0 moving their record of 5-0-2. Grace Olson had the lone goal of the game assisted by Ellie Primerano. St. Cloud’s defense held Northern State to just 3 shots on goal helping goaltender Jaylee Strickland earn her 5th shut out of the season.

Play went back and forth early in the game and St. Cloud State soon found their footing. The Huskies soon gained control and were able to hold possession of the ball for a large amount of time. At the 28:27 mark of the first half, Ellie Primerano passed a ball inside the box. Grace Olson received it and fell down, but found her feet again and sent a ball into the back of the net. She helped the Huskies take a 1-0 lead into halftime. The Huskies continued to control the ball in the second half and soon finished the game with a 1-0 win.

Next up: the Huskies will face off against the University of Sioux Falls on Friday, October 3 at 4:00 p.m.

Photo credit: Nathaly Delgado.