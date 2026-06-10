Mitch Roberts Departs SCSU Softball

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carlgoennerpxp / St. Cloud, Minn

ST. CLOUD, MINN – Mitch Roberts has resigned from his position as head coach of the St. Cloud State softball team.

He has accepted a coaching position at another institution that has yet to be named.

Roberts served as head coach of the Husky softball team for the past five seasons.

In 2026, he coached the Huskies to their first ever share of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) regular season championship.

He departs St. Cloud State with an all-time record of 187-94.

Under his leadership, the Huskies reached their first ever NSIC Championship game.

He has also guided the Huskies to back-to-back 40-win seasons, most recently in 2026.

In 2022, his first year as head coach of the Huskies, Roberts led the Huskies to a 36 win season.

St. Cloud State has already begun a nationwide coaching search to fill the position.

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics.