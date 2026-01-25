Huskies Down Wolves, Remain Undefeated at Home.

By Gideon Teuber / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The energy was high in St. Cloud as the St. Cloud State men’s basketball team picked up a 79-52 win against Northern State. Luke Winkel led the way for the Huskies with 24 points, shooting 55% from the field. St. Cloud’s defense put on a show, forcing 17 turnovers and shutting down Northern States best player, Joshua Book.

The Huskies will continue NSIC play next weekend against MSU Moorhead in Moorhead, Minn.

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics.