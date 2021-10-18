Huskies Drop a Close Battle to Davenport

By: Josh Wheeler

Huskies facing off against a sizable, top tier Davenport team Sunday afternoon in what ended up as a 1-0 loss for the Huskies with the lone goal by Davenport coming in the 57′ of play when Huskies net minder Gage Steiner took a hefty shot leading to a quick, heavy second rebound opportunity for Davenport’s Tyler Welch who tucked it high and tight in the corner of the net as the Panthers’ senior midfielder would not be denied. Panthers would go on to take down the Huskies in what was their second GLIAC matchup of Homecoming weekend.

Gage Steiner stopping nine shots of ten in net for St. Cloud State. Phillip Caputo with the only shot on goal for the Huskies as it was Davenport who controlled much of the possession throughout the final 45 minutes on the pitch. Not too physical of play overall despite each side leaving a yellow card on the pitch Sunday afternoon.

Huskies split the Homecoming series defeating Purdue Northwest Friday and then falling 1-0 to first place Davenport, who are now 7-2 in conference play, Huskies fall to 3-6 in conference play. Huskies will hit the road to move onto face Saginaw Valley State next Friday at 3pm as well as Northwoods next Sunday, that game is at 11 am.