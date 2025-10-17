Huskies Fall 2-1 in Overtime.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerpxp / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The St. Cloud State mens hockey team was defeated by the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night.

SCSU’s 1-2 overtime loss leaves them with a record of 2-2-0 on the season.

Junior Tyson Gross had the lone gone in the game for the Huskies with Adam Ingram earning an assist.

The Huskies went on the powerplay just under 1 minute into the game but the Vermont powerplay kept them out of the net. The Catamounts earned a powerplay near the end the first period and the Huskies held them back to go into the first intermission tied at 0.

In the second period, the Catamounts had 2 power play and it wasnt until the second on, that they would find success.

Just 4 seconds in to the powerplay, Cedric Guindon scored to give Vermont the 1-0 lead that they took into the second intermission.

St. Cloud State responded in the third period when Tyson Gross scored on the powerplay, but after 60 minutes, the two teams headed to overtime tied 3-3.

With 1:24 to go in the overtime period Sebastian Tornqvist capitalized on a rebound and scored the game winning goal.

Vermont beat the Huskies 2-1 in overtime.

After the game Coach Larson reflected on the loss saying “I can’t fault the team for much tonight. I thought we played hard, I thought we played tough, but we didn’t get the result” said Coach Larson.

The Huskies will face off against the Catamounts tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m.

You can hear that game live on 88.1 FM KVSC with Carl Goenner and Joey Hudson on the call.

Photo Credit: Nathaly Delgado.