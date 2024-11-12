Huskies Fall in NSIC Quarterfinals

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_Goenner / St.Cloud Minn:

-On Monday, November 11, 2024 the St. Cloud State women’s soccer team suffered an overtime loss to the University of Mary Marauders in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament.

Olivia Gardner had the game winning goal in overtime for the Marauders and Ellie Primerano had the lone goal for St. Cloud State in the 2-1 loss.

The Marauders took control early and just 1:41 into the game, the University of Mary took a 1-0 lead. With just over six minutes left in the first half, Ellie Primerano got the Huskies on the board and the score was tied 1-1 at half time. After neither the Huskies or Marauders scored in the second half, the game was headed into overtime. Less than two minutes into the overtime period, Olivia Gardner scored to end the Huskies season, advancing the University of Mary to the NSIC semifinals.

Next Up:

The Huskies wait to see if they earn a spot in the NCAA tournament.