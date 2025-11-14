Huskies Fall To Badgers, 5-1

Brian Moos / Sports Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State continued WCHA play by welcoming Wisconsin, the defending National Champions. The Huskies hung with the Badgers through the first and second periods. Unfortunately, the third period continues to be a problem for SCSU, as the game got away from them. St. Cloud State lost 5-1, dropping to 4-9 on the season and 1-8 in WCHA play.

The Badgers scored less than two minutes into the game. SCSU playing with a deficit, kept the game more even than expected. Their solid finish to the opening 20 minutes was helped by a powerplay. Wisconsin scored early in the second period too, getting a powerplay goal just over five minutes into the frame.

After Wisconsin took a three-goal lead in the second, the Huskies would get rewarded for their competitive play. Sofianna Sundelin sent a perfect pass to Avery Farrell in front of Wisconsin’s net, cutting the lead to 3-1. Although SCSU was trailing, they outshot Wisconsin 44-41 through two. The Huskies had problems hitting the net with those looks, as shots on goal favored the Badgers 23-15.

As the third period moved along, the Huskies lost a step. Wisconsin put the game away nearly halfway through the third and added a fifth goal before the end. SCSU was outshot 23-7 in the final period. After not giving up a third period goal in their first two nonconference series, the Huskies have been outscored 17-6 in the third period in WCHA play.

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey will play Wisconsin again on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. You can listen to KVSC’s coverage of the game on our sports stream. Underneath the sports tab on this website select KVSC Sports Stream to listen to SCSU Women’s Hockey take on the Badgers.