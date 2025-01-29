Huskies Fall to Beavers as Eggebrecht Scores 1,000th Point.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner.bsky.social / St. Cloud, Minn.

-On Tuesday, January 28th the St. Cloud State Women’s basketball team was defeated by the Bemidji State Beavers. The 58-59 loss was headlined by Bemidji’s Rachel Koenig who finished with 19 points. St. Cloud’s Jada Eggebrecht finished with 26 points, earning her 1,000th point as a Husky.

The Huskies got out to an early lead, but the Beavers soon took over. Teiryn Plash hit two crucial three-pointers to help Bemidji State pull ahead. The Beavers lead the Huskies 18-17 after 1 quarter of play. Both teams struggled from the field in the second quarter and most of the points came from the free throw line. Rachel Koenig tallied 5 points in quarter number 2 to help Bemidji State take a 30-24 lead into halftime.

Bemidji State’s Aubrey Heyer hit a three pointer to start the second half getting the Beavers out to a good start. The Beavers soon had a 10 point lead but a three pointer by Rachel Kottke at the end of the third quarter slimmed the deficit down to 7. Reagan Briggs hit a three-pointer to start the fourth quarter but Bemidji State converted an and-one free throw immediately after. St. Cloud State took advantage of some missed shots by the beavers and narrowed the Beaver lead down to 4 with 1:13 to go. Jada EggeBrecht then hit a three-pointer earning her 1,000th career point as a Husky and bringing St. Cloud State back within 1. Neither team scored again and the Beavers came away with a 58-59 win behind Koenigs 19 points.

Next up: The Huskies will travel north this weekend to take on the MSU Moorhead Dragons on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:30 PM.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.