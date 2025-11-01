Huskies Fall to Broncos 5-6.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerpxp / St. Cloud, Minn.

The St Cloud State men’s hockey team was defeated by the Western Michigan broncos 6-5 on Friday night. St. Clouds Jack Reimann and Ryan Rosborough each had two assists in the game while Jack Rogers scored his first goal of the year. Austin Burnevik finished with 1 assist and 1 goal, his 9th goal of the year.

The Huskies started slow and less than 2 minutes into the game, Cooper Wylie was given a hooking penalty. The Broncos took advantage and Liam Valente gave Western Michigan a 1-0 lead. Western Michigan then killed off 2 penalties and scored again to take a 2-0 lead.

With 2:02 to go in the first period, Austin Burnevik scored his 9th goal of the year and the first period ended with a score of 2-1.

Just 22 seconds into the second period, Western Michigan’s Zaccharaya Wisdom was sent to the penalty box for slashing. For the first time in the game, the Husky powerplay was successful when Tyson Gross hammered a puck into the back of the net to tie the game up.

The Huskies sored 3 goals in the third period but the Broncos kept responding. In the end, the Huskies were defeated 6-5 by the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Huskies and Broncos will face each other Saturday night at 6:00 p.m.

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics.