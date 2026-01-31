Huskies Fall to RedHawks 2-1

Reece Powell/Assistant sports director

On January At 7:00 PM, St Cloud State Huskies Took on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. Herb Brooks Stadium was roaring and full of excitement before the puck drop even started. Both teams clashed early on, showing immense physicality. It was clear from the beginning that the RedHawks weren’t going to be afraid to check the Huskies early on. There was a lot of back-and-forth between the two sides early in the first period. This led to many face-offs in both teams’ defensive areas. Despite the immense amount of effort shown by both sides. The score remained unchanged at 0-0 at the end of the first period.

At the beginning of the second period, the energy remained high. Both sides remained aggressive and took multiple shots at the opposing goalkeeper. Key saves from both number 39 Patriks Berzins for the Huskies and number 45 Matteo Drobac for the Redhawks kept the score at a standstill. That is, until Number 68 Ethan Hay for the Redhawks took a long shot from the blue line and got past the goalkeeper Patriks Berzins.

The Huskies wouldn’t take this goal lightly. The captain for the Huskies, #26 Cooper Wylie, would respond with a similar goal to Hay’s and tie the game for St Cloud State. The captain would help his team just when they needed him most. However, nearly 3 minutes later, #8 for the Redhawks, John Emmons, would find an opening and pressure Berzins while securing a second goal for the Redhawks, giving them the lead once again. The 3rd period would follow with more aggression from St. Cloud as they would pull out Patriks Berzins from the goal and put a sixth skater on the ice. This tactic would reward Saint Cloud State with more shots. But regardless, they could not get past the goalkeeper #45 Matteo Drobac as the Huskies would fall to Miami (Ohio). Head Coach Brett would share his thoughts after the game.

“I thought their goalie came up with some really big stops when he had to, and I thought Miami played really hard tonight. I thought it was a really hard and physical game, not a lot of room out there.” -Head Coach Brett Larson

RedHawks Def Huskies 2-1