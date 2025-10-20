Huskies Fall To Tommies In Overtime

Brian Moos / Sports Director



ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On Saturday, St. Cloud State squandered a 3-1 lead, losing to St. Thomas in overtime 4-3. The Huskies fell back to .500, now with a 4-4-0 record and 1-3-0 in WCHA play. Like Friday’s game, the Tommies led first as they scored on the power play in the first period.

Trailing after one, the Huskies responded in the second period. SCSU would find an equalizer through junior forward Alice Sauriol, scoring her third goal of the weekend in the ninth minute of the second. The Huskies checked their French less than three minutes later, when fellow Sherbrooke, Quebec native, freshman forward Julianne Labbé scored her third goal of the season. The Huskies would continue pressing to end the period, including Labbé hitting a post shortly after her goal, but SCSU would settle for a 2-1 lead after two.

SCSU stayed in rhythm to start the third as junior forward Sofianna Sundelin increased the lead to 3-1, scoring her second goal of the season. After taking their largest lead of the weekend, SCSU fell apart. St. Thomas brought it back to a one-goal game in the eighth minute of regulation, then tied it on the power play about six minutes later. The Huskies had a chance to get the win late in the third, going on the power play with under two minutes to go. The Tommies held on and forced overtime.

It wouldn’t take long for the Tommies to finish the game in overtime. Coming out of the penalty box from her hold late in the third, Jenessa Gazdik chased a loose puck behind every Husky and scored on a breakaway. St. Thomas wins less than a minute into overtime, 4-3. Because of the overtime loss, the Huskies would split WCHA points three to three with the Tommies.

St. Cloud State continues the 2025-26 season on Friday, October 24, in Columbus, Ohio. They will play the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday at 5 p.m., then on Saturday at 2 p.m. Coverage of the road trip will be on 97.5 FM RadioX, broadcasts will start 30 minutes before puck drop on both days.