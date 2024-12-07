Huskies Falter Late, Fall to Duluth

By Kyle Ginsbach/Assist. Sports Director/@GinsbachKyle

St. Cloud State Women’s hockey fell to Minnesota Duluth 3-1 at the Brooks Center Saturday afternoon.

For the second straight game, the Huskies would find themselves in front of the Bulldogs early. This time, it would be Huskies defenseman Taylor Larson, assisted by Alice Souriol to give the Huskies another 1-0 lead. That lead would hold through multiple powerplay tries, including Laura Zimmermann narrowly missing a second tally, and carry into the third period.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

As they did yesterday, the Bulldogs would respond late. Olivia Mobley would get UMD on the board with a shorthanded tally, and then Clara Van Wieren would add the deciding goal on a wrist shot late. SCSU would pull netminder Sani Ahola late in an attempt to find the equalizer, but Duluth would ice the game with an empty netter from Mary Kate O’Brien.

On the loss, Huskies head coach Brian Idalski shared the sentiment that the Huskies could’ve walked away with a win, saying that the loss “doesn’t sit too well with the locker room.”

Up Next: The St. Cloud State Huskies have played their last games of 2024. They’ll be back in action the second weekend of January against the very same Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. More details on KVSC’s coverage will be available as we get closer to the date.