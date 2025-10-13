Huskies Finish Beaver Sweep.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerpxp / St. Cloud, Minn.

The St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey team finished their weekend sweep over the Bemidji Beavers on Saturday night. St. Cloud’s Josh Zinger and Nolan Roed both finished with 1 goal and 1 assist in the 4-2 win. Austin Burnevik picked up his second goal of the season and the Huskies went 1 for 4 on the powerplay.

The first period was filled with action including 2 goals and 5 penalties.

Just 29 seconds into the game, Bemidji State’s Mitch Wolf received a 2 minute cross checking penalty.

The Beaver penalty kill started strong in the first but Nolan Roed scored for the Huskies on their third powerplay of the period.

Bemidji State then received another penalty but successfully kept the Huskies out of the net.

Defenseman Josh Zinger then scored the second goal of the game on an odd man rush with just 55 seconds remaining.

After killing off a penalty early in the second period, Bemidji State’s Ben Vigneault put the beavers on the board.

Noah Urness and Austin Burnevik proceeded to score two more goals for the Huskies, taking them into the second intermission with a 4-1 lead.

The Beavers scored again in the third period, and freshman Tanner Henricks was given a 5 minute major for a hit that had contact to the head.

St. Cloud State killed off the major and came away with a 4-1 victory.

St. Cloud State will take on Vermont this weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

You can catch those games live on KVSC with Carl Goenner and Joey Hudson on the call.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.