Huskies Finish Strong, Wining Series 3-1.

By Nick Shaughnessy / Sports Reporter / Minneapolis, Minn.

On Sunday, March 16 the St. Cloud state baseball team faced off with Southwest Minnesota State. The huskies managed to escape the first inning without giving up a run for the first time this series behind an excellent out from Drayton Lou.

Then coming out the gates firing was Liam Moreno with a lead off homerun to left.

Eventually the Huskies would take the lead behind the bat of Wilmis Castro launching a 2 run homerun in the 4th and the Huskies would never look back. The mustangs added some dramatics closing the St. Cloud lead to just one. Then Frankie Volkers recorded this series after he struck out all 3 batters. The Huskies would take the weekend series series 3-1.

Next Up: St. Cloud State travels takes on the University of Sioux Falls this weekend.