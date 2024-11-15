Huskies Mens Hoops Can’t Keep Up With Bears in Home Opener

The St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball team hosted the Concordia-St. Paul Bears for the huskies home opener last Thursday. The game was fast paced with lots of scoring throughout it, with Concordia ending the game defeating the Huskies 115-104.

In a game that Concordia controlled thoroughly, the Huskies still had bright spots. Sophomore guard Jamiir Allen scored 26 points for the Huskies, with fellow second year guard Nate Dahl putting up 20 on the board. On the other side Concordia was led by senior Antwan Kimmons who scored 43 for the Bears, dominating the Husky defense. St. Cloud will look to rebound next Monday when they take on Upper Iowa at home.