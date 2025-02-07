Huskies Shutout in Kalamazoo

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey traveled to Kalamazoo to take on NCHC leading Western Michigan Broncos on Friday night.

In a game where the Huskies desperately needed to find themselves ahead, playing in one of the most hostile environments in the country, the Broncos would beat goaltender Gavin Enright twice in the first 20 minutes. That would set the grim tone for the Huskies on the night, as they themselves wouldn’t find that offensive success, totaling only two shots through the first period and never finding the back of the net. Western Michigan would slow down their offensive outburst, and play would even out heading into the final 20 minutes, but Tristan LeMyre would complete a hat-trick to total Western’s fourth of the night on a empty net, and doom SCSU to their 9th straight game without a win.

On what the message to the team was, Huskies Head Coach Brett Larson said that he told them, “it’s getting old for us needed to be behind to play our best hockey.”

Up Next: Carl Goenner and Joey Hudson will be in Kalamzaoo tomorrow night for game two against the Broncos, where you can find the game on 88.1 FM KVSC or online at kvsc.org, with pregame starting at 4:30.