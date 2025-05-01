Huskies split Doubleheader with Warriors.

By Noah Grant / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The St. Cloud State baseball team split their doubleheader against the Winona State Warriors on Tuesday at Joe Faber Field. The series marked the final two home games of the season for the Huskies.

In game one, St. Cloud opened the scoring early, scoring all five of their runs across the first three innings. In the first, Liam Moreno and Eric Bello singled to open the game. With one out, Blaine Guthrie lifted a sac fly to center field, scoring Moreno for the first run of the game.

In the second, Wilmis Castro launched a fly ball to center that was dropped, allowing him to reach third base. Hayden Konkol lined a single to center on the very next pitch to make it 2-0 Huskies. Two batters later, Moreno crushed a home run to left to make it 4-0.

Wyatt Tweet extended the Huskies lead in the third with his second home run in as many games, lifting a fly ball out over the right-field wall.

After scoring a run on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth, the Warriors made things interesting in the seventh. Klayton Hawkins hit a pinch-hit, solo homer to right field to cut the lead to three. With two outs, Cole Fuecker launched a two-run shot to right center field to make it a one run game.

A.J. Price was able to come on in relief and pick up the final out for SCSU, recording his first save of the season as the Huskies won 5-4.

In game two, both offenses went to work as the Warriors won 17-13.

St. Cloud scored six runs across the first three innings, including solo home runs from Ethan Navratil and Taehyung Kim to take a 6-0 lead.

Winona State would come roaring back in the fourth, putting up six runs of their own to tie the score. Dylan Harer opened the scoring with a two-run homer.

The Huskies would jump back in front in the bottom half with two runs of their own, as Hayden Konkol homered and Eric Bello singled in Kim.

Harer would pick up his second homer of the day in the fifth, giving Winona State a lead they would not relinquish.

In the sixth, the Warriors sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs to increase the lead to 14-6. Huskies pitching allowed three walks and six singles in the frame, including a one-out hit from Ryland Wall that scored a pair.

St. Cloud chipped away in the eighth on home runs from Wilmis Castro and Ethan Krueger, cutting the deficit to three.

In the ninth, however, Winona State would get the runs right back as Ryland Wall hit a three-run bomb to cap off the scoring.

Ethan Navratil would get his second homer of the game in the ninth, but the Huskies fell short 17-13. The six home runs was a new season high for SCSU, eclipsing their previous record of five which was set just this past Sunday.

Next up the Huskies play at Bemidji State this weekend.

The Huskies and Beavers will face off on Friday at 1:30 and 3:30, then on Saturday at noon.

You can catch all three of these games live on the KVSC Sports Stream with Noah Grant on the call.