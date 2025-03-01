Huskies Split Series In Denver

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey wrapped up their final road conference series of the season by splitting a series with the Denver Pioneers.

In what was a bit of a slow start from the Huskies, Friday’s game was all Denver. The defending national champions started early with a powerplay goal 5 minutes in from Carter King, and despite an equalizer from St. Cloud native Nick Portz, the Huskies surrendered the next two goals in the 2nd period, where the game would stand as final. On the night, the Pio’s outshot the Huskies 41-21, drew 7 SCSU penalties, and eventually, took game 1.

The next night, the story was different, despite the game looking similar. On this night, Denver once again outshot SCSU, this time 39-29, but an early off angle goal from Daimon Gardner got the Huskies on the board first, and they never looked back. Even after a Jack Devine powerplay goal in the 2nd period tied the game, not one minute later Sophomore Verner Miettinen responded to make the game 2-1, where that would hold. With the win the Huskies picked up their sixth conference win of the season, and advanced to 13-18-1 overall.

Up Next: The Huskies will play their final regular season series of the year when the welcome the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs into the Brooks Center. Alexander Fern and Brian Moos will have your call, where you can find the games online at kvsc.org, or on the main airways 88.1 FM KVSC.