Huskies Split With Beavers in Midweek Series.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_Goenner / St. Cloud, Minn.

– On Tuesday, April 1, The St. Cloud State Softball team split their series with the Bemidji State Beavers.

The Beavers won the first game 8-4 while the Huskies came away with a 9-1 victory in game two. The only home run of the day came from St. Cloud’s Grace Frechette in game two.

St. Cloud State’s Sydney Roe finished the day with 6 RBI’s, three in each game.

Bemidji State’s Kennedy Joachim was outstanding on the mound, striking out eight husky batters.

The Huskies started strong in game one with the help of a Sydney Roe double.

Roe’s hit drove in three runs and the first inning ended with St. Cloud leading 3-0.

In the second inning, Bemidji State found their footing and brought home two runs off an Aimee Christianson triple.

The score remained 2-3 until the fourth inning.

With runners on second and third base, Bemidji’s Aubrey Aukerman hit a ball up the middle that bounced off the pitcher’s mound. The wild ball led to two errors from St. Cloud State and resulted in the Beavers scoring two runs to give them a 4-3 lead.

It wasn’t until the sixth inning that the Huskies tied the game up. Reece Holzhueter singled to right field and Brooke Holmes made it to home plate for the only run of the inning. The seventh inning was scoreless and the game headed to an extra inning.

The Beavers were strong in the eighth inning and added on 4 more runs, fueling them to an 8-4 win in game one.

Bemidji State used their momentum from game one to get an early lead in the second game of the day.

Bemidji’s Aimee Christianson was walked to start the inning and then stole second. A single from Mariah Stevenson then drove Christianson home. The Beavers held the Huskies scoreless in the first and led 1-0 after one inning.

With one out in the second, St. Cloud’s Brooke Holmes made a diving grab on a deep fly ball to secure an out.

St. Cloud State’s Emma Eickhoff then struck out Christianson and gave the Huskies the momentum going up to bat.

Morgan Honeycut hit a double down the left field line and brought two runs home. A Reece Holzhueter single then drove two more runs home. Grace Frechette followed up by hitting a home run to left field giving the Huskies a 6-2 lead after two innings.

St. Cloud State continued to prevent the Beavers from scoring and Morgan Honeycut then drove in another run in the third. Maggied Fitzgerald and Reece Holzhueter added 2 more RBI’s late in the game to help the Huskies earn a 9-1 win.

St. Cloud State now faces off with Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, April 5 in the Husky Dome.

You can catch the game live on 97.5 RadioX.