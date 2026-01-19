HUSKIES SPORTS WEEKLY SPORTS WRAP 1/12-1/18

Scores

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 5.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 5, Minnesota Duluth 2.

WRES | St. Cloud State 46, SMSU 0.

WBB | St. Cloud State 71, Minnesota Duluth 74 OT.

MBB | St. Cloud State 92, Minnesota Duluth 87 OT.

MSWIM | St. Cloud State 142.5, Augustana 132.5.

WSWIM | St. Cloud State 121, Augustana 159.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 2, Minnesota Duluth 2. SCSU wins 1-0 in SO.

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota Duluth 0.

MBB | St. Cloud State 66, Bemidji State 55.

WBB | St. Cloud State 77, Bemidji State 56.

MSWIM | St. Cloud State 145, South Dakota State 153.

News

Shostak Shines as Men’s Hockey Splits with UMD.

The St. Cloud State men’s hockey remains .500 after splitting their weekend series with the UMD Bulldogs.

St. Cloud State came away with a dominant 6-0 win on Friday with the help of two goals from Tyson Gross. The win marked the first time SCSU beat UMD in regulation since Nov. 18, 2023. Freshman goaltender Yan Shostak stopped a season high 41 shots earning his second career shutout at St. Cloud State. Goals from Noah Urness and Austin Burnevik in the first period gave the Huskies a 2-0 lead at the first intermission. Tyson Gross and Finn Loftus each added two more goals in the game. Daimon Garnder then netted his first of the year to help the Huskies earn a 6-0 win over UMD.

The Bulldogs responded on Saturday, taking a 3-5 win, defeating SCSU for the third time this season. Duluth won the opening draw and Max Plante found the back of the net just 12 seconds into the game. St. Cloud State forward Gavyn Thoreson then tied the game up early in the second period. The Bulldogs scored again but St. Cloud netted two more goals to take a 3-2 lead into the third period. Just 1:21 into the third period, UMD’s Zam Plante scored on the powerplay and he added another goal with just over 4 minutes remaining. Jayson Shaugabay scored an empty net goal for the Bulldogs, helping them take home a 5-3 win over St. Cloud State.

Women’s Hockey Earns Massive Sweep in Duluth

The SCSU Women’s hockey team swept the UMD Bulldogs in Duluth, MN over the weekend. The sweep is only the second time in history the Huskies have swept UMD and the first time they have won a series against the Bulldogs since Nov. 2013.

Friday saw the Huskies earn a shootout win due to some strong goaltending from Emilia Kyrkko. The Bulldogs scored one goal in each of the first two periods and led 2-0 at the second intermission. Goals from St. Cloud Avery Farrell and Maelie Pion tied the game up in the third and pushed the game to overtime. Both teams went scoreless in the overtime period and the game headed to a shootout where the Huskies emerged victorious.

On Saturday the Huskies defeated Minnesota Duluth 5-2 with the help of two goals from Maria Mikaelyan. Minnesota Duluth’s Caitlin Kraemer scored first and UMD held a 1-0 lead after the first period. Laura Zimmerman scored on the powerplay for the Huskies in the second to tie the game up. Marie Moran then found Maria Mikaelyan who scored to give SCSU a 2-1 lead after two periods of play. Mikaelyan then netted her second goal of the game at the 8:46 mark of the third period and Sofianna Sundelin scored an empty netter six minutes later. Duluth’s Thea Johansson scored with 55 seconds remaining, but it wasn’t enough. Avery Farrell scored another empty net goal with 32 seconds to go and the Huskies defeated the Bulldogs 5-2.

Kyrkko Name WCHA Goaltender of the Week

Emilia Krykko of St. Cloud State women’s hockey goaltender Emilia Krykko has been named the WCHA Goaltender of the week for the week of Jan 12-18. Kryyko made 39 saves in Friday’s game and helped them earn a shootout victory over the Bulldogs. She played a career high 65 minutes in the game and finished with a .951 save percentage. On Saturday, Kryyko finished with 37 saves and two goals against. She finished with a .949 save percentage marking the sixth time this year she has finished with a save percentage of .949 or higher. This is Kryyko’s second time this season receiving the award.

Looking Forward

1/22 | WRES – St. Cloud State vs UMary (Halenbeck Hall, 7:00 p.m.)

1/23 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs Jamestown (Halenbeck Hall, 5:30 p.m.)

1/23 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Minnesota (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m)

1/23 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs Jamestown (Halenbeck Hall, 7:30 p.m.)

1/23 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Denver (Magness Arena, Denver, CO. 8:00 p.m.)

1/24 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Minnesota (Ridder Arena, Minneapolis, MN. 2:00 p.m.)

1/24 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs Northern State (Halenbeck Hall, 2:00 p.m)

1/24 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Northern State (Halenbeck Hall, 4:00 p.m.)

1/24 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Denver (Magness Arena, Denver, CO. 7:00 p.m.)