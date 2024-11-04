Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 10/28-11/3

Scores

WREST | Red & Black Scrimmage – Red 29, Black 9

MSOC | St. Cloud State 2, UW-Parkside 2

WHOCKEY | Wisconsin 6, St. Cloud State 0

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, UMary 0

WSOC | St. Cloud State 1, Winona State 1

MHOCKEY | Boston College 4, St. Cloud State 1

WHOCKEY | Wisconsin 4, St. Cloud State 0

MBB | St. Cloud State 69, Lubbock Christian University 56

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Minot State 0

MHOCKEY | Boston College 2, St. Cloud State 1

MSOC | St. Cloud State 3, Illinois Springfield 2

MBB | Missouri Western University 80, St. Cloud State 73

WSOC | St. Cloud State 2, Sioux Falls 1

News

10/30 – Huskies Wrestling Impress at Red & Black Scrimmage

St. Cloud State Wrestling kicked off their season last Wednesday evening with the annual Black & Red Classic. Team Red earned the victory for the second straight season after winning the final four bouts, for a final score of 29 to 9. The Huskies open polling on the season ranked #1 nationally.

11/1 – Kyrkkö Wins HCA National Rookie of the Month

Freshman goaltender Emilia Kyrkkö (KUH-REE-KO) was named the Hockey Commissioners Association National Rookie of the Month last Friday. The Huskies netminder led the WCHA in goals against average and save percentage during the month of October, while going undefeated during the monthly stretch. She began her career with two consecutive shutouts, with only two of the five goals she conceded in the month were full strength goals. The award is the 4th WCHA award Kyrkkö has earned on her young career.

11/1 – Men’s Soccer Battles to Draw Against UW-Parkside

St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer earned their first tie of the season with a 2-2 draw against Wisconsin-Parkside last Friday. The Huskies and Rangers fought closley for the majority of the first half until UW-Parkside nothced their first tally in the 31st minute. The Rangers would ultimately double the lead to close out the half, leaving St. Cloud State with a 2-0 deficit at halftime. The Huskies came out hot in the second half, with Mika Folstad headed a ball into the net off a feed from Owen Worsdell in the 51st minute to cut the lead to one. They’d tie the game in the 64th minute, and then held steady rest of the half to earn draw.

11/2 – Huskies Men’s Basketball Wins Opener

St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball opened their season Saturday afternoon against Lubbock Christian University in the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic. When the final whistle would blow, it would be 69-56 victory for the Huskies. The teams battled back and forth for the first 10 minutes of the half before the Huskies pulled away with an 17-2 run to close the first half, bringing a 40-22 lead into the second half. LCU turned up their effort in the second half, but the Chaps could never get closer than 13 points of the Huskies. The Huskies would go on to earn their first victory of the season with the win.

11/2 – St. Cloud State Volleyball Continues Dominance

No. 3 St. Cloud State Volleyball swept Minot State on Saturday afternoon at Halenbeck Hall, dominating their 2-21 counterparts to clinch a home NSIC Tournament quarterfinal match. SCSU recorded its 17th consecutive win and 13th sweep in its last 15 matches. They remain undefeated at 15-0 in conference play.

11/2 – Men’s Hockey Swept By Boston College

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey lost two tightly contested contests against #2 Boston College at the Brooks Center last weekend. The Huskies would only be able to find the back of the net twice all weekend despite creating numerous chances, allowing the Eagles to escape with 4-1, and 2-1 wins on Friday and Saturday. The Huskies begin conference play next week when they welcome Miami (Ohio) into the Brooks Center this week.

11/2 – Women’s Hockey Swept By Wisconsin

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey was dominated by #1 Wisconsin at the Brooks Center last weekend. Despite putting up similar shot, faceoff, and possession numbers, the juggernaut Wisconsin Badgers proved to be too much for the Huskies. Wisconsin would hold SCSU scoreless over the weekend and would find the back of the net 10 times themselves, in 6-0 and 4-0 victories. SCSU is now 7-3-2 on the season, with their only regulation losses coming to the #1 and #2 ranked teams nationally. The Huskies will be idle this weekend.

11/3 – Men’s Basketball Drops First Game of Season

St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball lost their first game of the season last Sunday as they came up short to Missouri Western University 80-73. MWSU ended the half on a 17-6 run, taking a 38-26 lead at halftime. The Griffons came out hot in the second half too, allowing them to extend their lead to 20 points early in the second half. The Huskies clawed their way back into the game throughout the half, at one point only trailing by only four points, but they would ultimately be unable to close the gap. St. Cloud State will play Central Missouri in the next matchup on Friday in Kansas City.

11/3 – Men’s Soccer Wins 2-1

St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer closed out their regular season with a 2-1 victory against Purdue Northwest last Sunday. The Huskies would play from behind early after allowing a goal in the 19th minute. The Huskies offense kick started by Andrew Holmes, who fired in a goal in the 42nd minute to tie the game right before halftime.The second half picked up for the Huskies as they would tally eight shots in the half, before Huskies leading scorer Philip Caputo gave the Huskies a 2-1 advantage. The defense for St. Cloud State then closed out the game by not allowing a shot on goal in the final 12 minutes, allowing the Huskies to capture victory. The win by the Huskies allowed them to clinch the three-seed in the upcoming GLIAC Tournament, where St. Cloud State will a host a playoff game against Purdue Northwest next week.

Looking Forward

11/7 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Crookston (Husky Stadium, 2:00 p.m. CT)

11/8 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs.Minnesota State (Taylor Center, Mankato, 6:00 p.m. CT)

11/8 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Central Oklahoma (Halenbeck Hall, 6:00 p.m. CT)

11/8 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Miami OH (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 7:30 p.m. CT)

11/9 | SWIM – St. Cloud State vs. St. Thomas (St. Paul, MN)

11/9 | MSOC – GLIAC Quaterfinals (TBD)

11/9 | WREST – Luther College Open (Decorah, IA)

11/9 | WXC – NCAA Central Region Championships (Joplin, MO, 11:45 a.m. CT)

11/9 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Central Missouri (Kansas City, MO, 1:00 p.m. CT)

11/9 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Washburn (Halenbeck Hall, 4:00 p.m. CT)

11/9 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Concordia-St. Paul (St. Paul, MN, 5:00 p.m. CT)

11/9 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Miami OH (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m. CT)

11/10 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Pittsburgh State (Kansas City, MO, 2:00 p.m. CT)