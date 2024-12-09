Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 12/2 – 12/8

Scores

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Ouachita Baptist 1

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 1, Minnesota Duluth 1

WBB | St. Cloud State 63, Minot State 51

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Concordia St. Paul 1

MBB | Minot State 91, St. Cloud State 58

MHOCKEY | Omaha 4, St. Cloud State 3

WHOCKEY | Minnesota Duluth 3, St. Cloud State 1

WBB | St. Cloud State 82, Minnesota Crookston 75

WVB | Central Oklahoma 3, St. Cloud State 2

MBB | St. Cloud State 91, Minnesota Crookston 86

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 5, Omaha 2

News

Huskies Get Past Minnesota Crookston in OT

St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball captured their first conference victory of the season as they defeated Minnesota Crookston 91-86 in overtime last Saturday. The first half was tightly contested between the teams with the Huskies heading into the break up 42-37. As is was in the first half, it was a back and forth battle between the teams for the remaining time. Minnesota Crookston would hit a game tying three to send the game to OT with less than 20 seconds left. The overtime period saw the Huskies use the free throw line to finally push away, capturing victory by five points. On the day, Huskies Sophomore guard Nate Dahl lead the team with a career high 21 points.

Huskies Fall To Central Oklahoma In Sweet 16

Top-seeded St. Cloud State Volleyball dropped the NCAA Central Region Championship to No. 2 seed and sixth-ranked Central Oklahoma in five sets on Saturday evening at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud. With the loss, the Huskies see the end of what is arguably the most successful in program history, as well as the program record 25-match win streak. The Huskies are now 6-10 all-time in NCAA tournament play.

Wrestling Starts Season 1-0

Number one St. Cloud State Wrestling kicked off their dual season at Halenbeck Hall Sunday afternoon as they wrestled against RV Sioux Falls. As expected on the number one team in the program, The Huskies would walk away with a dominant 46-4 victory and start the year 1-0. For more detailed and individual results, you can visit scsuhuskies.com.

Women’s Hockey Gathers One Point In Weekend Series Against Duluth

St. Cloud State Women’s hockey came up short late in both games from their weekend series against in-state rival Minnesota Duluth. Both the Friday and Saturday games would see the Huskies carry 1-0 leads after the first 20 minutes, but the #4 ranked Bulldogs stormed back both times. Game one would see Duluth carry the game into overtime before capturing the victory in a shootout, while two late goals in game two saw the Huskies fall in regulation. SCSU will be back in action against Duluth in early January next year.

Men’s Hockey Battles With Omaha

Despite the weekend starting with the News that Huskies star goaltender Isak Posch would miss significant time with a lower-body injury, the Huskies came into their weekend tilt with the Omaha Mavericks trying to pick up the slack. SCSU would fall short in overtime in game one despite two goals from Tyson Gross and a solid effort from goaltender James Gray, who was making his second collegiate start, falling 4-3.

Looking to fix the few defensive mistakes that doomed them the day previous, the Huskies went with an offensive approach on Saturday. Scoring on three powerplays and getting two more goals from Tyson Gross, the Huskies would back another netminder, making his first start of the season, Gavin Enright, to a 5-2 victory. With that, the Huskies walked away with four of the possible six points on the weekend and head into their final series of 2024 when they take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Grand Forks next week.

Looking Forward

12/13 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. MSU Moorhead (Halenbeck Hall, 5:30 p.m. CT)

12/13 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota (Grand Forks, N.D., 7:00 p.m. CT)

12/13 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. MSU Moorhead (Halenbeck Hall, 7:30 p.m. CT)

12/14 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Northern State (Halenbeck Hall, 3:30 p.m. CT)

12/14 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Northern State (Halenbeck Hall, 5:30 p.m. CT)

12/14 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota (Grand Forks, N.D., 6:00 p.m. CT)