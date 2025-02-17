Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 2/11-2/16

Scores

WTRACK | Maverick Premier #1 – 6th Place (Two Top Five Finishes)

MBB | St. Cloud State 65, Wayne State 53

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 4, Minnesota 3

WREST | St. Cloud State 48, Minot State 0

WBB | St. Cloud State 55, Wayne State 52

WTENNIS | Winona State 4, St. Cloud State 3

MBB | St. Cloud State 72, Augustana 62

WBB | St. Cloud State 74, Augustana 60

SB| St. Cloud State 6, William Jewell 1

SB | William Jewell 5, St. Cloud State 4

WREST | St. Cloud State 28, UMary 7

SB | Turman State 11, St. Cloud State 4

SB | St. Cloud State 8, Truman State 3

News

Wrestling Repeat As NSIC Champs

Number one-ranked St. Cloud State Wrestling has repeated as Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) conference champions. In what was their 18th time as conference champions, the Huskies won this title in dominant fashion, defeating Minot State 48-0 last Friday night. St. Cloud State has won 13 of the last 14 conference titles, all under Head Coach Steve Costanzo (Cuh-stan-zo), and finished up their dual season against UMary on Sunday, winning 28-7, officially finishing with an undefeated record.

St. Cloud State will begin preparation for the Super Region V Championships on March 1 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. More details will become available as teams around the country wrap up their season.

SCSU Basketball Weekend Recap

St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball used a strong defense to topple Wayne State 65-53 last Friday evening. Both teams started out slow offensively, but it would be the Huskies pulling away backed by 15 points from Lucas Morgan late in the 2nd half. Over the final 11:59 seconds of the game, the Husky defense would not allow a field goal, and double-digit points from Lee Marks III in that time frame would put the Wildcats away. With the win, the Huskies improve to 13-6 in NSIC conference play, and 17-10 overall on the season.

The next day, the Huskies would be back in action against a formidable Augustana Viking squad. And for the second straight day, the Huskies would pick up a win and be lead by Lucas Morgan. Morgan scored 21 on the night, and the Huskies went for 72 as a team, toppling the Vikings 72-62, picking up their fourth consecutive win.

St. Cloud State will be back in action this week next Friday against Minnesota State Mankato.

Women’s Hockey Reaches Program Heights Against Minnesota

St. Cloud State Women’s hockey recorded a program first when they defeated the Minnesota Gophers at Ridder Ice Arena for the first time, snapping a winless streak that spanned over 60 games and multiple decades. Sophomore forward Sofiana Sundelin (Soon-dee-lin) scored twice in the victory, and Ella Annick would score the go-ahead tally with less than a minute remaining to officially give the Huskies a 4-3 win. Both teams would battle again the next day, with Minnesota winning 2-1 at the Brooks Center. The Huskies wrap up their regular season play in Ohio this week, when they take on the defending national champion, the Buckeyes.

Women’s Basketball Battles Vikings

St. Cloud Women’s Basketball defeated Augustana 74-60 last Saturday evening, clinching a home playoff spot. The Huskies were led in scoring by Junior Guard Jada Eggebrecht (Egg-Eh-Breckt), who tallied 21 points on 16 attempts, with Sophomore Guard Alana Zarneke (Ah-Lana Zar-Neck-E) adding 20 points of her own. The Huskies will be back in action next Friday as they host Minnesota State Mankato at 7:30.

Looking Forward

2/19-2/22 | MSWIM – GLIAC Championships (Holland, MI)

2/20 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. UW-Parkside (Rosemont, IL, 1:30 p.m.)

2/20 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Upper Iowa (Rosemont, IL, 8:00 p.m.)

2/21 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Wayne State (Mich.) (Rosemont, IL, 11:00 a.m.)

2/21| BB– St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (Sioux Falls, SD, 1:00 p.m.)

2/21 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Ohio State (Columbus, OH, 5:00 p.m.)

2/21| MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota State (Halenbeck Hall, 5:30 p.m.)

2/21 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Grand Valley State (Mich.) (Rosemont, IL, 6:00 p.m.)

2/21| MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Colorado College (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 7:30 p.m.)

2/21 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota State (Halenbeck Hall, 7:30 p.m.)

2/22 | WTENNIS – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Crookston (Virginia, MN, 10:30 a.m.)

2/22 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (Sioux Falls, SD, 1:00 p.m.)

2/22 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Ohio State (Columbus, OH, 2:00 p.m.)

2/22 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Winona State (Halenbeck Hall, 3:30 p.m.)

2/22 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (Sioux Falls, SD, 4:00 p.m.)

2/22 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Winona State (Halenbeck Hall, 5:30 p.m.)

2/22 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. William Jewell (Mo.) (Rosemont, IL, 6:00 p.m.)

2/22 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Truman State (Mo.) (Rosemont, IL, 8:00 p.m.)

2/22 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Colorado College (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m.)

2/23 | WTENNIS – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (Virginia, MN, 9:30 a.m.)

2/23 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (Sioux Falls, SD, 12:00 p.m.)