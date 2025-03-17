HUSKIES SPORTS WEEKLY WRAP 3/10-3/14

Husky Baseball Wins Three of Four.

St. Cloud State baseball won three of their 4 games with Southwest Minnesota State over the weekend.

The series at U.S. Bank Stadium opened with a doubleheader on saturday.

The Huskies earned a 9-2 win in game one and took a 6-3 victory in game two.

They split a doubleheader on Sunday dropping the first game 0-5 then winning the second game 6-3.

Ethan Navratil, Wilmis Castro, and Liam Moreno each homered over the weekend.

SCSU will next travel to Sioux Falls for a four-game series on March 21-23.

Game one of the series is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ct on friday, March 21.

Swim and Dive Championships

St. Cloud State swim & dive capped off a highly impressive week at the 2025 ncaa division-ii swim & dive championships.

The men finished in eighth-place, the highest finish in program history.

The men’s team finished with 159 points and had 12 all-america performances, eight in individual events and four in relays.

In addition, five new school records were set over the four-day meet.

fifth-year senior raf hendriks earned the highest finish of the meet for the huskies.

He finished as the runner-up in the 200-yard backstroke.

the decorated husky earned six all-america honors throughout the meet to bring his career total to 24.

Wrestling Final

no. 2 St. Cloud State Wrestling closed out their season this past weekend at the NCAA national championships in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Huskies finished 3rd with 57.5 points and produced five all-americans.

SCSU took third for the second time in three years

Men’s hockey vs Western Michigan:



St. Cloud State Men’s hockey was in Kalamazoo with the season on the line Saturday night, facing the Western Michigan Broncos.

In the first six minutes of the game, St. Cloud would take four minor penalties, one of which resulted in a 5-on-3 goal from Western Michigan star Alex Bump.

Nick Portz and Tyson Gross would add goals for SCSU, but it was not enough to overcome the penrose cup champion broncos.

The Huskies season concluded at the hands of the Broncos by a score of 6-2.