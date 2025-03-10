Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 3/3-3/9

Scores

WTENNIS | California University of Pennsylvania 5, St. Cloud State 2

SB | St. Cloud State 10, Southern New Hampshire 4

SB | Ashland 2, St. Cloud State 1

SB | St. Cloud State 9, California 4

SB | St. Cloud State 12, Pitt-Johnstown 3 (6 inn.)

SB | St. Cloud State

WTENNIS | Cedarvile University 4, St. Cloud State 3

WTENNIS | St. Cloud State 5, Concordia College 2

SB | Northwood 4, St. Cloud State 3

SB | St. Cloud State 10, Grand Valley State 2 (5 inn.)

SB | St. Cloud State 7, Edinboro 2

SB | St. Cloud State 6, Staten Island 0

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota-Duluth 2 (OT)

BB | Truman State 9, St. Cloud State 8 (10 Inn.)

MHOCKEY | Minnesota-Duluth 3, St. Cloud State 2

BB | Truman State 10, St. Cloud State 5



News

Huskies Wrap Regular Season Against Duluth

St. Cloud State concluded their regular season last weekend at the Brooks Center when they took on the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. Coming into the weekend it was the Huskies needing six points to pentially shuffle playoff positioning, and despite a valiant comeback effort on Friday, the Huskies only gathered 2 points in a 3-2 overtime win.

The next day, the Huskies would fall 3-2 in regulation, but it was the senior night festivities which took on a higher meaning. Six Huskies was playing their final games in red and black, including Goaltender Gavin Enright, Defensemen Josh Luedtke and Karl Falk, and Forwards Nick Portz, Mason Salquist, and Ryan Rosborough.

St. Cloud State will open postseason play next weekend when they go to Kalamazoo for the first round of the NCHC tournament to take on the Western Michigan Broncos.

Looking Forward

3/9 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Truman State (Kirksville, MO, 11:00 a.m. CT)

3/14 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Western Michigan (Kalamazoo, MI, 6:00 p.m. CT)

3/15 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Southwest Minnesota State (US Bank Stadium, MN, 5:00 p.m. CT)

3/15 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Southwest Minnesota State (US Bank Stadium, MN, 7:00 p.m. CT)

3/15 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Western Michigan (Kalamazoo, MI, 5:00 p.m. CT)

**3/16 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Western Michigan (Kalamazoo, MI, 5:00 p.m. CT)

3/16 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Southwest Minnesota State (US Bank Stadium, MN, 5:00 p.m. CT)

3/16 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Southwest Minnesota State (US Bank Stadium, MN, 7:00 p.m. CT)

**If needed