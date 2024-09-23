Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap – 9/16 – 9/22

Scores

MSOC | St. Cloud State 3, Jamestown 1

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota State 1

WXC | Roy Griak Invitational – 17th place

WSOC | St. Cloud State 2, Minnesota Duluth 1

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Crookston 0

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 4, Lindenwood 0

MSOC | St. Cloud State 2, Northern Michigan 0

WSOC | St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 1

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 6, Lindenwood 2

News

9/16 WVB – Foley Named NSIC Player of the Week

St. Cloud State fifth-year outside hitter Kenize Foley was named NSIC player of the week for the second time in as many weeks. Foley led the NSIC in kills, points, and posted a double-double in all three of her matches. It is the 9th time Foley has been honored with the award.

9/17 MSOC – St. Cloud Topples Jamestown 3-1

St. Cloud State Men’s soccer earned their second win on the season by beating the University of Jamestown 3-1. Phillip Caputo would score in his third consecutive game, tying the longest streak in program history. Rhy Ward and Abdi Isse both added tallies as well, their first goals of the season.

9/19 WVB – Huskies Win Home Opener

St. Cloud State volleyball, ranked 12th in the country at the time, handed Minnesota State their first loss of the season to open NSIC play. The Huskies’ calling card was defense, holding Minnesota State’s offense to under 10 kills in the second and fourth sets. SCSU sent down at least 13 kills in every set, and led the Mavericks in kills, aces, assists, and kills. Senior Kenzie Foley added her fourth consecutive game with a double-double, with the final being 3-1.

9/20 WHOCKEY – Huskies Set Captaincy for 2024-2025 Season

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey named their four captains for the 2024-2025 season before their opener against Lindenwood on Saturday. Graduate forward Emma Gentry, senior defenders Taylor Larson, Dayle Ross, and Grace Wolfe will each wear the “C” as the Huskies captains.

9/22 WXC St. Cloud State Cross Country Places 17th at the Roy Griak Invitational

St. Cloud State Cross Country ran its first 6,000-meter race on the Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights last Friday. Four Huskies improved on their time from last year’s race, and three made their 6k debut. Senior Cambrie Kowal led the team with a time of 22:44.7, placing 67th overall. Greta Freed, Paige Beason, and Alena Donahue also helped pace the Huskies, finishing 105th, 107th, and 163rd overall respectively. St. Cloud State is idle until October, when they run in Minot Conference Preview on October 5th.

9/22 WHOCKEY – Huskies Sweep Season Series Opener

No. 11 St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey swept their season-opening series over Lindenwood, beating the 4-0 and 6-2. The Huskies used special teams and goaltending in game 1, going 3-for-5 on the power play, 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, and outshooting Lindenwood 41-18. Fifth-year goaltender Sanni Ahola picked up her first win of the season, and earned her first career shutout. Brieja Parent scored her goal as a Husky, and added an assist as well.

Game two was much of the same for the Huskies, going 6-for-6 on the penalty kill and outshooting the Lady Lions 35-22. Sanni Ahola picked up another win in the net, fifth-year forward Emma Gentry scored twice, and freshman forward Marie Moran also added her first collegiate goal to the scoring in the 6-2 win as well. The Huskies are now 18-2-2 all-time versus Lindenwood.

Looking Forward

9/24 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Concordia-St. Paul (Halenbeck Hall, St. Cloud, MN – 6:00 p.m. CT) (Radio X)

9/26 | SWIM -Red vs Black Intrersquad (Halenbeck Hall Aquatic Center, St. Cloud, MN)

9/27 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (Sioux Falls, SD- 4:00 p.m. CT)

9/27 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Manitoba (EXHIBITION) (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, St. Cloud, MN – 6:00 p.m. CT) (Sports Stream)

9/27 | SWIM – Red vs Black Intrersquad (Halenbeck Hall Aquatic Center, St. Cloud, MN)

9/27 | MSOC – St. Cloud State vs. UW-Parkside (Husky Stadium, St. Cloud, MN – 7:00 p.m. CT)

9/28 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (Bemidji, MN – 5:00 p.m. CT) (Radio X)

9/29 | MSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Purdue Northwest (Husky Stadium, St. Cloud, MN – 12:00 p.m. CT)

9/29 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Wayne State (Wayne, NE – 1:00 p.m. CT)