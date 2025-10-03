Huskies Tie Vikings 2-2.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerPXP / St. Cloud, Minn.

The St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey team tied the Augustana Vikings in an exhibition game on Saturday night by a score of 2-2.

Tyson Gross and Josh Zinger each scored in the game for the Huskies while Cooper Wylie finished with an assist.

St Cloud State was slow to start the game and the Vikings used their physical play to gain an advantage. Tyler Hennen capitalized on their advantage and gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead in the first half.

St. Cloud State woke up in the second half and Tyson Gross scored on the power play to tie the game up at 1 a’piece.

The third period was split into 5 minute segments with each team getting 5 minutes of 5 on 4 powerplay time in the first ten minutes.

Just over 1 minute into the Vikings powerplay, Callum Gau scored to give the Vikings the lead.

St. Cloud State was then held scoreless during their 5 on 4 time.

The Huskies tied the game up during the 5 minutes of 3 on 3 play when Josh Zinger capitalized on a penalty shot. Neither team scored again in the matchup and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

St. Cloud State will take on St. Thomas tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m.

You can hear the game live on 88.1 f.m. KVSC with Carl Goenner and John Clement on the call.

Photo Credit: Jason Soria.