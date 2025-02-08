Huskies Tie With Mavericks, Lose Extra Point In Shootout

Brian Moos / Program DirectorSt. Cloud State women’s hockey finished their weekend in Mankato with a 2-2 tie against Minnesota State, Saturday. The game would last past overtime, even with SCSU outshooting MSU 8-2 in the extra frame. The shootout would last five rounds, with the Mavericks winning in the sudden death stage.Like Friday’s game, SCSU would open scoring. Sophomore forward Sofianna Sundelin would net an unassisted tally eight minutes into the contest to put the Huskies in the lead. Unlike Friday, when Mankato pushed back, the Huskies struggled to regain control. The Mavericks would take a 2-1 lead into the third period.In the third, Avery Farrell would deflect a shot past Maverick netminder Jessie McPherson to tie the game at 2 about halfway through the period. The Huskies would create good looks to end regulation and in overtime, but it wasn’t enough, eventually falling in the shootout.The Huskies will move on to face Minnesota next week for a home and road game Friday and Saturday.