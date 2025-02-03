Huskies Weekly Sports Wrap 1/27 – 2/2

Scores

MBB | St. Cloud State 78, Bemidji State 71

WBB | Bemidji State 59, St. Cloud State 58

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 5, St. Thomas 2

WREST | St. Cloud State 18, U-W Parkside 12

MHOCKEY | North Dakota 3, St. Cloud State 3

SB | Minnesota Duluth 10, St. Cloud Sate 3

WHOCKEY | St. Thomas 2, St. Cloud State 1

MBB | MSU Moorhead 104, St. Cloud State 98

SB | St. Cloud State 4, Bemidj State 1

WBB | MSU Moorhead 78, St. Cloud State 66

MHOCKEY | North Dakota 6, St. Cloud State 2

SB | St. Cloud State 9, Southwest Minnesota State 6

SB | St. Cloud State 5, Bemidji State 0

News

Softball Has Strong Start To ’25 Campaign

After a loss to Bemidji State to open the season, St. Cloud State Softball swept its next three games, including two on the final day of the Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament at the Husky Dome on Sunday. That day, SCSU beat Southwest Minnesota State 9-6 and shut out Bemidji State 5-0. The Huskies take on Regis (Colo.)on Sunday, Feb. 9 in a doubleheader, with First pitches scheduled for 9 a.m. and 11 at the Husky Dome.

Men’s Hockey Sees Woes Continue

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey saw their conference play woes continue last weekend when they took on North Dakota at the Brooks Center. Game one on Friday did see some positives from the Huskies, with two goals from junior forward Ethan AuCoin pushing the game to overtime, but goaltender James Gray was unable to stop the Fighting Hawks in the shootout, and SCSU pushed their winless streak to seven games with the offical 3-3 tie.

Unfortunately for SCSU, that streak would extend to eight games the next night, as a three-goal second period from UND carried them to a 6-2 victory, despite goals from freshmen forward Austin Burneivik and transfer defensemen Josh Zinger. St. Cloud State will head to Kalamazoo this weekend to take on the Western Michigan Broncos, who sit atop the NCHC standings alongside Arizona State.

Women’s Hockey Gathers 4 Points

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey gathered 4 points over St. Thomas in a home-and-home series last weekend. Things would get off to a good start on Friday, as the Huskies used a rare offensive outburst, scoring five goals, backed by 3-point afternoons from Alice Sauriol and Sofianna Sundelin. With the 5-2 win, fifth-year netminder Sanni Ahola picked up her 35th career win, making her the winningest goaltender in program history.

On Saturday, the Huskies traveled to the Tommies home ice but had problems finding the back on the net. Despite outshooting UST 33-8 on the afternoon and having Sauriol and Sundelin connect for another goal, St. Thomas rode their tight defensive structure to pick up a 2-1 win in overtime, seeing the Huskies leave the weekend with only four of the six possible points. They take on Minnesota State next weekend in the last road series of the season.

Looking Forward

2/5 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. UMary (Bismarck, ND, 5:30 p.m.)

2/5 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. UMary (Bismarck, ND, 7:30 p.m.)

2/7 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Missouri Southern (Joplin, MO, 1:00 p.m. CT)

2/7 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota State (Mankato, MN, 3:00 p.m.)

2/7 | WTRACK – Bison Open (Fargo, ND, 3:00 p.m)

2/7 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Western Michigan (Kalamazoo, MI, 6:00 p.m.)

2/7 | WREST – St. Cloud State vs. Northern State (Aberdeen, SD, 7:00 p.m.)

2/8 | WTRACK – Bison Open (Fargo, ND, 1:00 p.m)

2/8 | WREST – Don Parker Open (Eau Claire, WI, 9:00 a.m.)

2/8 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Missouri Southern (Joplin, MO, 1:00 p.m. CT)

2/8 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota State (Mankato, MN, 2:00 p.m.)

2/8 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Minot State (Halenbeck Hall, 3:00 p.m.)

2/8 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Western Michigan (Kalamazoo, MI, 5:00 p.m.)

2/9 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Regis (Colo.) (Husky Dome, (9:00 a.m.)

2/9 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Regis (Colo.) (Husky Dome, 11:30 a.m.)

2/9 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Missouri Southern (Joplin, MO, 1:00 p.m. CT)